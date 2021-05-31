By Okafor Ofiebor

An explosion rocks the Mile Three Motor Park at Diobu Axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers at about 6.45am, on Monday causing panic among traders.

Unconfirmed reports have it that some persons were injured but we are not sure if there were fatalities.

Our Correspondent could not confirm if the explosion was related to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However,it was learnt the bomb explosive unit from the Rivers State Police Command has visited the scene of the explosion for preliminary investigation.

It would recalled the both the Rivers Police Command and the State Government had assured residents that adequate security arrangements had been made to protect lives and properties of citizens of the state.

Police and the State Government dismissed the order by the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, that businesses should remain shut in obedience to the sit-at-home by the group on Monday, May 31.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to receive briefing about the incident from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.

When our Correspondent visited the Rumuokoro Modern Market in Obio-Akpor local government Council area, Traders opened for business, but did not openly displayed their goods outside their shops. The Motor Park attached to the market was opened, but with few vehicles.

A Trader said that most traders who did not come to open for business did it not because of solidarity with IPOB, but stayed off business to avoid looting of their wares.