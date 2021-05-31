Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana and his son, a music star Folarin Falana aka Falz have led a protest in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The protest, under the aegis of the Peoples Alternative Political Movement was against the spate of insecurity in the country and poverty ravaging the country.

The lawyer and his son led the protesters from Ikeja Bus Stop to the Governor’s Office through the Secretariat to the Lagos State House of Assembly chanting protest songs.

Protesters carried flags with inscriptions like ‘No to Exploitation and Multiple Taxation’, ‘Provide Jobs or Unemployment Benefits for Youths’, ‘Provide Security in Schools’, ‘End Kidnapping and Banditry’, ‘Stop Killings, Secure Nigeria’.