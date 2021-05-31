By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari again, describing him as a national mishap.

Fayose spoke on Sunday following wanton insecurity across the country.

According to the former governor, there is nothing wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people.

He stated that Buhari is the Jonah in the country’s boat causing turbulence across the nation.

Fayose lamented that insecurity in Nigeria was one too many that painfully, Nigerians would have to endure till 2023.

In his words: “Nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people. Buhari is the national mishap and the Jonah in our boat.

“This insecurity is one too many and painfully, Nigerians will have to endure till 2023. I pray God keeps us till then.”