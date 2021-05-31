By Nimot Sulaimon

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has highlighted the South-West as the safest place in Nigeria at the moment.

He opined that despite rising cases of kidnapping and banditry, South-Western states are still safe compared to other regions.

In his discussion during an interview with Channels Television, he attributed the success to his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Nigeria is safer now compared to 2015 when Buhari took over.



“As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was when we took over.

”New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, killings in the central sections of the country, much of these have been subdued.

”The problem of sabotage of oil installations in the South-South has been managed up to this point.

”Challenges of banditry, kidnappings have arisen in so many parts of the country including the South-West. Today, the South-West is perhaps the safest part of this country.

”The challenges are epicentre around parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States. Much of it (insecurity) has been rid of in Kaduna. Katsina is a lot safer today than it was two years. Zamfara is dealing with problems –kinetic and non-kinetic.

”Also, the point is that the problems as they arise are being confronted head-on by the competent administration of a military that is loyal, police (force) that is loyal, intelligence agencies that are efficient” he added.