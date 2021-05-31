Dancehall music star, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking has appreciated Grammy winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy for gifting him N1 million as a surprise birthday gift.

Patoranking in a Twitter post thanked Burnaboy for the gift. “Thanks @burnaboy for celebrating with me last night and thanks for the gift Grinning face with smiling eyes Many don’t know how far we’ve come. Love Always my Brother,” he wrote.

The ‘Alubarika’ singer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the video of Burna Boy gifting him the cash at a nightclub.

In the video, the Grammy award-winning singer is seen gifting Patoranking the stacks of cash.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and face cap, the birthday boy received the cash from Burna Boy.

They hugged each other after, with Burna Boy whispering into Patoranking’s ear.

Patoranking silently celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday. He shared a picture of himself describing how he felt on his birthday.

According to him, he is just thankful and grateful. “+ 1 Today 🙏🏽 Thankful & Grateful…Thank You God for Another Year 🙏🏽.” He captioned his birthday post on Thursday.