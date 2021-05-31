The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo state, Prof. Francis Ezeonu has catalogued the losses suffered by the INEC as a result of the burning of its office in Okwudor in Njaba LGA.

Ezeonu in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, in Owerri confirmed that no life was lost in the inferno, which started in the morning.

He said the building had been substantially burnt, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

He said the Okwudor office was one of the newly completed offices under his administration and that the arson by gunmen had been reported to the police for investigation.

“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office at Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, was vandalised on May 23.

“It is also the eighth INEC office to be attacked in Imo State since the 2019 general election.

“The total number of INEC office attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42,” he said.

The REC described INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment as critical national assets that guarantee the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation.

“Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process,” he said.