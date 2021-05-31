By Nimot Sulaimon

Dr. (Mrs.) Oni Salawu Aderike, the abducted wife of the Oyo state All Progressive Party (APC) Youth leader, Mogaji Isiak Aareokuta has been released.

Recall that she was kidnapped last week by unknown gunmen at the Aromolaran area of Ibadan, Oyo state. According to reports, she was driving home after closing from work around 10 pm when she was accosted and whisked away in a Nissan Micra car.

Sources revealed that the abducted Oyo APC chieftain was released hours ago on Monday, May 31 2021.

Information regarding if any ransom was paid for her release or not was not available at the time of compiling this report.

Details later…