By Abankula

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has offered a cryptic response to French Open organisers who slammed a $15,000 fine on her for boycotting the press.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the world No.2 wrote: “anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable”.

She did not indicate whether she will stick to the boycott on Thursday 2 June, after her second round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Naomi had announced before the French Open started on Sunday that she will skip the usual press conference for the sake of her mental health.

She said the press does not care about the mental health of players. “I’m just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me.”

She kept to her vow on Sunday after beating Romanian opponent Patricia Maria Tig, in two sets.

But the French Open authorities, said she had violated the rule, fined her $15,000 and also threatened more sanctions, including disqualification from the tournament and other Grand Slams.