By Nimot Sulaimon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 30 new additional COVID-19 infections in three states.

Lagos took the lead with 26 cases, 3 in Rivers and 1 in Kwara state.

NCDC confirmed the new cases, in a statement released on their website on Sunday.

It also reported that one person has been discharged on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 156,558.

According to the agency, the country also reported zero death linked to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the agency has urged Nigerians to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19.

“Wash your hands with soap under running water.

“Wear your face mask properly. Maintain a distance of two meters from the person next to you,” it advised.

NAN