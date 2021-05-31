By Ibironke Ariyo

The Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) have arrested 10 online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi in Abuja.

Babafemi said the arrest followed fresh raids in the nation’s capital, adding that a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others were apprehended, and assorted drugs recovered from them.

He said that the first suspect, a 28-year-old, sold her illicit substances through an Instagram account; Ese’sOvenSecret.

This he said was with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEA’s undercover agents, on May 21 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car.

According to him, a follow-up operation at her residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Iyama Patrick, with 450g of Arizona weed. A day earlier, a motorcycle belonging to a courier company, Sky Port was abandoned by a dispatch rider in Wuse zone IV upon sighting NDLEA’s outpost in the area.

“The motorcycle was later found to contain several pinches of crack cocaine (a.k.a Challie), and some envelopes of Arizona meant for delivery.

“Another online drug trafficker, Peter Nkejika was arrested on Monday 24th May 2021, following an arrest of a dispatch rider with some quantity of ‘Loud’, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis.

“Each portion of loud costs N30, 000 and the rider was caught with 17 portions for delivery.

The agency further disclosed that on May 25, NDLEA operatives intercepted two online drug transactions and arrested two dispatch riders with some quantities of cocaine and Loud already packaged for delivery recovered from them.

“In all, five dispatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin, who owns motorcycles involved in door to door distribution of drugs and drug-based edibles; cakes and brownies were arrested while six dispatch motorcycles involved in door to door drug distribution were seized.

“Also seized from them were assorted drugs; Cocaine, Crack /Challie, Molly/ Ecstasy, Skunk, Brownies and Loud, which is the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town, ” Babafemi said.

In a related development, Babafemi said that NDLEA, operatives intercepted 30 compressed parcels of cannabis, heading to Ningi, Bauchi state, as well as Rohypnol and Tramadol, meant for the FCT on the 27th May 2021.

He said that the drugs weighing 105.5kg were seized along Gwagwalada- Abuja road, in a luxury bus.

According to him, three persons were arrested in connection with the exhibits, while two more dispatch motorcycles were seized with some quantities of cocaine and cannabis on Saturday, May 29 as the raids across the FCT intensify.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) of the agency also intercepted 445g of Methamphetamine going to New Zealand.

Babafemi said that it was concealed inside USB chargers and hair attachments, with another 450g of cannabis sativa going to UAE and concealed inside local soap containers at a courier company in Lagos.

He noted that 125 grams of heroin concealed inside academic thesis books was seized at another firm while 2kg of cannabis sativa hid inside the tractor’s balloon was intercepted at another courier company also in Lagos.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. -Gen. Buba Marwa as directing the FCT Command of the agency to immediately embark on stop and search of commercial dispatch riders across the nation’s capital city to curb the online drug trafficking trend in the FCT.

He also commended the Commander, Mohammed Sokoto, his officers and men for the recent successes and sustaining the offensive against the latest trend in illicit drug trafficking in the nation’s seat of power.

The NDLEA boss also commended officers and men of DOGI for their vigilance and commitment to work.

NAN