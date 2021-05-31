By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has stated that Nigeria is becoming a failed state, insisting that the only solution is to establish state police.

According to the governor, Nigeria is sliding into anarchy due to increased insecurity in the country.

Ishaku in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo noted that the increasing spate of insecurity across Nigeria and the inability of the military and other security agencies to address the situation were indications of anarchy.

The governor said, “Nigeria is sliding into a failed state, yes of course Nigeria is sliding into anarchy. Even the blind can see that we are sliding into anarchy and the deaf can hear about that too.”

“The military should be in charge of flushing out insurgents. It is a disgrace if a country’s military cannot flush out insurgents within its territory.”

He added, “we need a state police; we need the constitution to be amended.

“I am called Executive Governor, Executive for what? If I cannot implement the decisions, I take them with the troops under my command? So, the state police are imperative and must come to stay. Without the state police, we are surcharging democracy, it won’t work.

“The sooner the state police is enacted, the better.”