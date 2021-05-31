By Ademola Adegbamigbe, Kano

Today, 31 May, the Nigerian Guild of Editors will start its Biennial Convention in Kano. It will be declared open this morning by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Theme of the convention is:” Media Convergence in Covid­ -19 Era: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Delegates from different media houses, including PMNEWS, started arriving the venue, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, on Sunday, 30 May. Right now, they have started converging on the hall of the event. Ganduje also came into the hall by 10.15 am.

Election of key officials of the Guild will hold today. Mustapha Isah, a former journalist with TheNEWS, Tempo and PM NEWS group (he is now with Silverbird Television) who is completing the tenure of Mrs Funke Egbemode (now Osun State Information Commissioner) is now standing for election as Guild President on a clean slate.

On Tuesday, editors will embark on tour of projects in Kano. This will be followed by Gala night.

Departure of delegates will be Wednesday, 2 June.

Below is the list of candidates standing for election:

List of candidates for the election: