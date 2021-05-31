By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former reality TV star, from Big Brother Naija Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly known Nina Ivy has released some stunning photos to mark her 25th birthday.

The top model shared the photos to her 2million followers on her Instagram page on Monday, with some captions.

“This is 25 The only thing constant in life is Growth and Thats all I see is when I look at myself. Happy birthday to me,” she captioned one of the photos.

In another post, she wrote: “Nothing is too extra today• It’s my birthday.”