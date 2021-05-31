By Taiwo Okanlawon

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the gruesome murder of a former Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, which occurred on Sunday morning in Imo State.

Lawan describes the dastardly act as one crime too many and calls for a swift investigation to bring all who are involved in the crime to justice.

The Senate President says there can be no justification for the brutal murder of a human being and fellow citizen.

Lawan, however, appeals for restraint on the part of those callling for revenge, saying they should allow the relevant authorities to serve justice on the matter as the injury of the crime was inflicted on Nigeria as a whole.

The Senate President condoles with the family and friends of the departed as well as the government and people of Adamawa State on the incident.