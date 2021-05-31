By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot give a sit-at-home order in Rivers State as the state is not part of Southeast.

Wike spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“IPOB cannot make sit-at-home order in Rivers State. It does not exist in Rivers State, Rivers State is not part of South East.

“Rivers State is South South, we are Niger Delta, so I am not saying the people of Southeast should not obey what IPOB is saying or not, but they cannot give order to Rivers people, that we should sit at home; no, it is not possible and that is what I have always said,” Wike stated.

The governor said he was not against IPOB’s activities in the South East, ‘because they have a right to do whatever they are doing with their people.”

He said as far as Rivers State is concerned, they are not part of IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

“So you cannot give an order when we are not part of whatever you are doing. How does it work, it does not work that way.

“It is just like saying there are south easterners staying in Lagos, then IPOB will give a sit at home order in Lagos State that nobody should move. There are Igbo people staying in Kano, therefore IPOB should go and make a sit at home order in Kano, that nobody should move in Kano.

“No it is not acceptable and it is never done. So for me, I have said it whether anybody likes it or not or wants to kill me, one must die one day; but you must speak out and say this is not acceptable, our people are not part of it so you cannot give order to people who are not part of what you are doing,” he stated.