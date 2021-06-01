Thirty-six suspected online scammers have been arrested in some parts of Lagos State, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested in several sting operations by EFCC operatives carried out between 7 and 21 May.

While some were picked up at Eastern Gorilla, Eko Atlantic City, on 7 May, some others were arrested at Alogba Estate, Ebute, Ikorodu on 19 May.

Another set was arrested at United Estate Sangotedo, Lagos on 21 May.

Uwujaren said the arrests followed credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, passports, laptops and mobile computers.

List of the suspects:

Segun Abiola

Gabriel Ebube

Amoo Tunmise

Anidugbe Mofoluwatu

Victor Enuesike

Precious Godwin

Oluwaseun Afolabi

Tolulpoe Amos.

Jane Egonu

Precious Anizoba.

Abayomi Timileyin Olanrewaju

Adekunle Dipo Oshunsanya

Tang Jude

Ejobi Peter Prince

Kuti Adebayo

Fagbemi Micheal

Salau Oluwasegun

Bello Adebayo Azeex

Lanre Awoniyi David

Damilare Kahinde Sikiru

Jayesimi and Samson Ismaila.

Daniel Williams Udoh

Prince Chigozirim Emezue,

Raheem Sodiq

Lucky Godday

Ismali Akintayo Abiodun

Christian Chidera

Ezekiel William Ephagba

Collens Ahunobi Ndubuisi

Peter Odiegwu

Ojo Oluwadamilare

Abayomi Ademola

Otor Isaac Junior

Temitope Aiyelabowo

Daniel Oluwafemi and

Chukwuebuka Iroulo.