Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi representing Niger North in the National Assembly, on Tuesday, raised alarm over the growing number of persons displaced by the activities of bandits in Niger North Senatorial District.

The lawmaker disclosed that no fewer than 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are in Kontagora and Rigali towns.

Senator Sabi made the revelation while coming under order 43 of the Senate Rules during plenary.

He bemoaned the spate of attacks by armed bandits in Niger State, especially in Rafi Local Government Area in Niger East, Kontagora, Manga Rijau, Magama, Mashagu and Wushishi Local Government Areas.

He said: “Mr. President, as we speak, I have confirmed reports that the bandits have attacked Kamnani Bobbi and are in and around Mai goge village, all on Tagira – Kontagora road.

“Earlier, yesterday, they attacked Beri town where they killed over eight persons with many seriously injured.

“Asides these attacks, there are many over 50,000 IDPs in Kontagora and Rijau towns.”

The lawmaker, therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the IDPs who were displaced by armed bandits and now in Kontagora, Rijau and other locations in Niger North Senatorial District.

The Senate, thereafter, held a minute silence to mourn the victims of recent banditry attacks in Niger State.