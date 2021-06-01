By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic has killed 28 Nigerians in the last 24 hours, with new cases soaring again to send fresh panic across the nation.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Monday night revealed that 28 Nigerians were killed by the virus in one day.

The NCDC also reported 203 fresh cases, up from the 30 cases reported the previous day.

A coronavirus surge has been experienced in Benue, which recorded 178 fresh infections out of the 203 new cases reported on Monday.

While Lagos raked in 10 fresh cases, a drop from the 26 cases reported the previous day, Ondo recorded six cases; Kaduna, four and Plateau, one case.

The new figures take the overall confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria to 166,518 , with 158,781 recoveries reported so far and 2,099 deaths.

New cases were reported in five States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

See figures below

Benue-178

Lagos-10

Ondo-6

FCT-4

Kaduna-4

Plateau-1

166,518 confirmed

158,781 discharged

2,099 deaths