President Muhammdu Buhari has sent the name of Major General Farouk Yahaya, to the Senate for screening and confirmation as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Buhari’s letter was read at the plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Farouk’s nomination came after the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 10 others died in an ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on May 21.

Buhari announced Yahaya’s nomination on 27 May.

Yahaya, a member of the 37th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Until his appointment, he was the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, an outfit for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.