By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa, who won a second term of office in the just concluded convention of the Guild in Kano.

Buhari to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President wishes Isa good for his new tenure.

President Buhari also congratulated those who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

The President commended the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.

President Buhari called on the newly-elected executive to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of National security.

In calling for a partnership between the two, the President said the media and the government working together, ”can, and will build a strong, safe, secure, and inclusive Nigeria.