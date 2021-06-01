By Taiwo Okanlawon

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been named in England’s 26-man squad for the European Championships after manager Gareth Southgate trimmed his provisional squad by six.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is another notable inclusion.

There are six London-based players in the squad. Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan at West Ham United, is one of the half dozen to be cut from the extended squad named seven days ago.

Three of Chelsea’s Champions League winning team – Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James – will link up with their team-mates at the end of this week having been given five days’ off following Saturday night’s win against Manchester City, whose representatives have also been given the same duration to recharge.

Tottenham Hotspur’s sole member of the squad is captain Harry Kane, while West Ham’s Declan Rice will play a key role in central midfield.

Mason Greenwood, the young Manchester United forward who was likely to be one of those left out, withdrew this morning because of injury, while Under-21 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is unsurprisingly the stopper omitted.

Defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White, both of whom received their first call ups last week, will not be part of the tournament group after fears around Harry Maguire’s fitness eased.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been left out with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, of Leeds United, overcoming injury concerns and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is included as a backup option.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins also misses out.