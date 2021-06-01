Insecurity: Cleric charges FG to live up to expectations

As insecurity continues to be on the increase in the country, the Federal Government has been urged to live up to expectations.

Primate of The First African Church Mission (Inc) Nigeria and Overseas, Most Rev. Sunday Matiluko gave the charge at the investiture of 13 Sacred Knights of the Primatial Order (KPO) on Sunday, at Jehovah Shalom Cathedral, Tinubu, Lagos.

Matiluko maintained that government has everything at its disposal to curtail and end the insecurity in the country.

“After God, it is government, let our government rise up and live to expectations. They can do this by providing reasonable employment to our youth and satisfy the yearnings of the masses throughout the Nation. An idle hand is the devil’s workshop,” he said.

Among those investiture were Chief Adeyemi Nelson together with 12 others by Primate Matiluko as Sacred Knights of the Primatial Order (KPO).

In a sermon, titled “The Royal Priesthood,” Matiluko stated that Knights were known by their lifestyles, dispositions, and actions. Hence, he stressed that what one does for the church, qualifies him/her for the position of Knighthood.

He told the new Knights that their investiture was a call to duty in the church of God, charging them to always emulate the life of Jesus Christ and the Biblical David and his soldiers, who laid their lives for Christ.

“Anything unholy must not be found with you. You are now a peculiar people. A unique people. You have agreed to be soldiers of Christ, you cannot do what ordinary people are doing,” Matiluko said.

He also instructed them not to expect anyone to glorify them for serving God.

“You are now a defender of the Church. All the same, you must embrace holiness because you have been chosen by divine providence and you must at all times abide by that holiness at all times,” he added.

According to Chief Adeyemi Abidemi Nelson, the husband of Chief Kemi Nelson, a top echelon and Governor’s Advisory Committee member in Lagos State, he was delighted at the investiture and promised to work harder for the church.

Others including Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Harciury Wokocha, Elder (Dr) Adelani Kehinde Oniwinde, Chief Dr. V.A. Kolade JP, Elder Bro. Chief Kehinde Oniwinde, Hon Bro. Oke-Nze Ginger Onwusibe, Elder Gabriel Taiwo Oke, Otunba Bro. Stephen Olajide Taiwo, Dr. Solomon Oladapo Komolafe-Arowobusoye, Surveyor Maborukoje, Oluwakayode Olufemi, Elder Sis. Juliana Ajoke Akintola, Sis Moradehun Abike Sholanke and Macaulay Chidinma Atasie, and Dr Nnamdi Ikpeze, assured their readiness to put in their best in the service of the church.