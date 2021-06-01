Israel has almost completely lifted all government-imposed Coronavirus restrictions following a sharp drop in cases.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, regulations under the so-called Green Passport will expire the same day.

This means that in future public institutions will be open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The presentation of a vaccination certificate as a prerequisite for admission would no longer be required.

In connection with this measure, all attendance and visitor limits for events, shops and restaurants, for example, would be abolished.

However, the obligation to wear a mask indoors would remain in place for the time being.

Certain obligations also continued to apply when entering Israel.

The country of nine million inhabitants has been successfully implementing a vaccination campaign since Dec. 19.

New infections and severe illnesses had fallen sharply in recent months.

On Sunday, the number of new infections with the coronavirus fell to its lowest level in more than a year. Only four cases were registered.

Fewer new infections were last registered at the beginning of March 2020, at the start of the global pandemic.

In parallel with the progress of the vaccination campaign, the government began to gradually relax the coronavirus restrictions.



