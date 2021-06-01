By Abankula

Professor Godswill Obioma, the registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has died.

According to reports, Obioma died in home in Dutse Kura quarters in Minna on Monday.

Earlier reports of assassination have been debunked as untrue.

The masked hoodlums reportedly strangled him.

Obioma, 67, was appointed as the Registrar of NECO on the 22 May 2020 by President Buhari.

He hailed from Abia state.

Police and NECO sources said the testimony by the wife that he was assassinated was also untrue.

Obioma returned to Abuja on Monday morning to his house. He never made it to the office as he was found slumped in his master bedroom.

*This reports has been updated to give the latest information. We apologise for the errors in our earlier report.