By Taiwo Okanlawon

Idris Aregbe, one of the aspirants at the All Progressives Congress, APC primaries election which claimed the lives of two youths in Surulere has paid a condolence visits to their families.

The Surulere LGA primary, which was held on Saturday 29 May was disrupted by thugs who reportedly took over the polling units.

According to multiple reports, the thugs destroyed ballot boxes and also restricted people from voting.

This led to violence and claimed the lives of two youths who came out to exercise their fundamental human right.

Idris Aregbe in a statement after visiting the families of the slain youths said the incident was regrettable and condemnable.

“Today Monday the 31st of May 2021. I visited families of the youths who we lost during the local council primaries in Surulere LGA that took place on Saturday the 29th of May 2021,” he said.

” Their deaths are a sad occurrence. They didn’t deserve to die. These are young men cut down in their prime.

“Their only sin was seeking a change in the management of our local government. Their deaths will never be in vain.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to their friends and families and I pray for peace and comfort for all at this difficult time. Their gentle souls will always be in our hearts.

“They will always be remembered for their patriotism. May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace,” he added.