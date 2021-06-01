By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actress Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha popular as Rita Dominic has lamented that the country is slipping into anarchy without any attempt to arrest the situation.

The movie star’s comment is coming amidst unrest in various parts of the country with cases of killing, kidnapping, and banditry.

The 45-year-old actress in a post on her Twitter page said elected officials must do more to address the worsening state of things before they get out of hand.

According to her, there must be concerted efforts by the government to douse the rising tension in the country for peace to reign.

Dominic said the “harassment and killing of innocent citizens” cannot address the challenges confronting the country.

“I am afraid that we are watching Nigeria slip into anarchy. It is surreal. Our elected officials need to work harder to douse the tension in the country. We need peace to reign. Harassing and killing innocent citizens can never solve anything,” she tweeted.

