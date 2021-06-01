By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has bagged a doctor of philosophy (PhD) in Christian education and ministerial acts from Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International.

The movie star revealed the good news in a video shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Anunobi attributed her success to her determination to brave the rigours of academics.

“This is not an award, it’s a degree that I laboured for, that gave me sleepless nights, countless hours of reading and studying. I also had to face an academic panel,” she said.

In the certificate given to Anunobi, the institution said the 56-year-old actress was “found worthy in character and learning”.

“Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International in conjunction with African centre for Christian education and chaplaincy studies, Nigeria headquarters.

“The president, board of trustees and governing council of the above institution…hereby certify Eucharia Anunobi having certified all academic requirements and also been found worthy in learning and in character,” it reads.

“She is hereby given this doctor of philosophy (PhD) in Christian education and ministerial acts with right honours and privileges. In testimony thereof and by virtue of the authority vested in us, the board of executives, our signatures are offered thus on May 30, 2021.”

It comes as the actress also snagged a honorary doctorate degree in Christian leadership and missions from the institution.