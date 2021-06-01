By Nimot Sulaimon

Pastor Adewale Giwa of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the Yoruba people for fools hence the need to create ”Oduduwa Republic”.

Giwa stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday morning.

According to him, nobody can solve the problem of Nigeria unless it breaks up.

“The few people who are holding back the disintegration of Nigeria will soon fall flat no matter how powerful they are,”

He said, however, that “very soon, God will manifest His power through unexpected individuals.

“If God could use only one man, called Ehud, the son of Gera to deliver the Israelites from the Moabites, He can also use anybody against the enemies standing in people’s way for the sake of God’s children.”

“For those who genuinely want progress, liberty and justice, all hands must be on deck to pray earnestly towards the quick disintegration of Nigeria,” he added.

“As it is, the Yoruba people are ready to sacrifice the CBN and other resources for Fulanis and start from scratch instead of staying in Nigeria under deceit.

“The politicians themselves, especially Fulani people have destroyed Nigeria. Everywhere in Nigeria is surrounded by Fulani.

“Let me repeat again that nothing good can come out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government or anyone who becomes the president after his exit unless Nigeria is divided into regions.

“Yoruba is ready to start a new journey of life with whatever resources that we have. We survived it when Nigeria was divided into regions, and we will survive it anytime the country is disintegrated. You must fall before you rise. We can’t continue this way, impossible.

“Do you know how many people are being killed silently on a daily basis apart from what the media is reporting?

“We only go by what they feed us, we don’t know what is going on underground. Nobody can solve Nigeria’s problems unless we break up.

“People are asking you to give them a new constitution, you are setting up a committee to review the expired and outdated constitution. What do you take the people for, fools?

“Nobody stays in power forever, it’s just temporary. What you do today will determine your tomorrow. A good name is better than riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.”