By Adejoke Monsurat

Stakeholders in the Ogun State transport sector have concluded plans to register, co-ordinate and monitor the activities and operations of Okada riders to checkmate the lingering security challenges prevalent in the country.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo made this known in a statement issued from his office on Monday.

According to the commissioner, the measure, amongst others, was agreed upon following a 3-hour stakeholders’ security meeting with the Nigeria Police, Directorate of Security Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Roads Safety Corps, and Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE).

Others at the meeting include the SO Safe Corps, leaders of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repair and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Articulated Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN) and Riders and Owners Motorcycle Organisation (ROMO), held at Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess in Abeokuta.

“As the worrisome tales of kidnapping and other violent crimes with demonstrable links to okada riders continue to pervade the country, the State government, in agreement with other stakeholders in the transport sector, have concluded plans to register, co-ordinate, oversee and monitor the activities and operations of motorcycle taxi operators in the State as part of our efforts to ensure security, sanity and safety in the transportation sector”, the Commissioner said.

Engr. Dairo assured that the exercise would avail the State government a means of accessing accurate data of all commercial motorcycle operators as captured by various unions they belong for easy identification, monitoring of activities and possible tracking of any particular rider in case the need arises.

He revealed that motorcycle Unions have been directed to facilitate and accelerate the commencement and completion of the exercise, adding that government, through its enforcement agencies, shall enforce registered national number plates, riders’ permit of all motorcyclists for operation on the road and compulsory use of uniform reflective jackets with security fixtures.

According to him, “all stakeholders have embraced the initiatives and unions representatives of operators are committed to facilitating and accelerating commencement and completion of the exercise inclusive of issuance of identification documents and ensuring compliance with vehicle registration protocols.

In his reaction, the State Chairman of ACOMORAN and spokesperson of the three motorcycle unions, Mr Kayode Amos Showunmi said the unions have agreed with the initiatives of the government in its bid to rid the state of crimes and criminality.

Showunmi assured that registration of members shall commence immediately while all hands would be on deck in ensuring that the present administration succeeds on its novel ideas in the transportation sector.