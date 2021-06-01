By Aminu Garko/Minna

The son of Professor Godswill Obioma has formally notified the board, management and staff of National Examination Council(NECO) about his death.

The son in the letter delivered to Malam Mustapha Abdul, the Director, Human Resource of the council, said:

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO has passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the board, management and the entire staff of the council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed”.

His son was not identified in the report by News Agency of Nigeria.

Niger State Police Command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun added a slight twist to the report of Obioma’s death, insisting he was confirmed dead in Abuja.

“The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication circulating in some section of social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna.

“This story is totally false, untrue and a pure piece of fake news.

“It is important to state categorically that on 31st May, 2021 the family of the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma formally announced that he passed to eternal glory after a brief illness at National Hospital Abuja.”

The death of Obioma, registrar/Chief Executive of NECO went viral on Tuesday, with the misleading report that he was assassinated by hoodlums.

Reports later clarified that Obioma died in his house on London Street, Dutsen Kura area of Minna, Niger, on Monday after a brief illness.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the late registrar slumped and died in his bedroom.

He was said to have returned from Abuja for an official assignment at about 9 .a.m. and decided to rest before going to the office.

He was appointed on 14 May 2020 via a letter with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Obioma, a professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, was born on Dec. 12, 1953. He is from Bende Local Government Area of Abia.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Until his appointment as Registrar of NECO, Obioma was the Ebonyi Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The appointment of the late Obioma, 67, was for an initial five-year tenure.