By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Six men have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly vandalising railway facilities at Oteyi area of Ibogun in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The police command’s spokesperson DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the suspects, Taiwo Ismaila, Egbekunle Abiodun, Abdullah Sanni, Nuru Ibrahim, Wasiu Aweda and Babatunde Sikiru were arrested following an information received by the the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Ibogun Division that vandals were removing some rods along the rail line.

Upon the information, the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele led his men to the scene where the six suspects were promptly apprehended.

Recovered from them are: 27 rail iron rods, two burning touch with hose, six long cylinders, three short cylinders and one intercolder Volvo Truck with registration number SMK 61 XY.

The Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.