By Abankula

The slain 23 year-old daughter of General Katumba Wamala, Uganda’s minister of works, has been identified.She was Brenda Nantongo Katumba Wamala.

She just completed her studies in the US, Daily News Uganda wrote on Facebook.

She returned home a week ago to visit her parents.

Joyce Nantongo, a relative to Gen Katumba Wamala paid tribute to the young woman.

“She was a good girl a well-behaved girl who decided to stay at home until she gets married”, Joyce said in an interview widely shared on Facebook.

The driver of General Wamala has also been identified.

He was Kayondo Haruna. He also doubled as Wamala’s body guard.

The assassins who were said to be on motor-cycle opened fire on Wamala’s car on the outskirts of Kampala.

They shot at the car seven times, killing Brenda and Haruna.

Doctors in the hospital were reported to have extracted four bullets in Wamala’s arm.

In an emotional message he sent to his children, he said:

“All my children, I will be fine. I have survived, we have lost Brenda but that’s God’s plan. she did nothing to this world but the bad guys have taken her life.

“God has given me a second chance, I will pull through. Don’t worry I don’t have bad injuries, only the arms but I will be fine.

“Am with the doctors and they are doing everything possible.

“I love you guys please pray for mummy, she’s in a terrible state please pray for her and do everything, those who can come please come and we bury Brenda”.