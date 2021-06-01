By Adejoke Monsurat

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has presented the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and Royal African Young Leadership (RAYLF) awards to the Chairman, TNKAY music Worldwide, Mrs Temitope Olabode.

The awards were presented during the royal African young leadership forum of the Ooni of Ife at Oduduwa hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state.

It was gathered Olabode was picked for the awards out of 100 nominees.

She won because of her efforts as a young woman of high repute and hardworking goal-oriented individual, who placed great value on integrity .

Oba Ogunwusi described the awards as a celebration of achievement and dedication to duty.

Ogunwusi urged Yoruba to value their tradition and cultural heritage and to set up programmes that would engage youths and give them better hope.

According to him, the future of the nation lies in the hands of the young ones, and I urge them to handle their lives with care, for this will speak for their future.

He urged them to stop complaining but should utilise any opportunity given to them to attain greatness in life.

The traditional ruler charged Nigerian leaders to prioritise youths’ future and create good ideas that would benefit them, saying this would pave the way for a better Nigeria.

He also stated that youths remain the pillars of tomorrow and once the foundation is weak, there is danger for the future.

The royal father pledged his support for the awardees, urging them to lead by example and be good mentors for the younger ones to emulate.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, assured a brighter future for youths across the country.

President Buhari at the Second Edition of RAYLF said the present administration had tried its best to dish out different youth programmes by engaging them in one way or the other.

According to the President, the present administration has given chance for young ones to hold key political posts, contrary to past tenures.

Buhari said that more than 50 per cent of youths would go for primary election in the upcoming local government chairmanship and councillorship elections in Lagos State.

He admonished them not to lose hope because government had set all materials in place to make life bearable for future generations.

Reacting, the music record label Chairman, who expressed her delight for the awards , promised to do more to motivate the youths in Nigeria, West Africa, Africa and the world at large.