The UK today reported zero Covid-19 death for the first time in 10 months.

Department of Health figures showed the death toll has been tumbling since last week.

Six deaths were reported on Sunday, one on Monday and none at all today, June 1.

But as the Daily Mail cautioned, the zero death figure doesn’t mean nobody died of Covid on Monday.

It could mean that any deaths that did happen haven’t yet been registered, likely because it was a bank holiday and paperwork takes longer.