The Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria, CPAN has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the various authorities to keep external spaces clean, green and safe for all, especially in the face of the recent COVID-19 Pandemic.

CPAN’s President, Tunde Ayeye, who made this known at a media parley ahead this year’s World Environment Day with the theme; “Ecosystem Restoration,” said this move is coming following the Association’s impact on the internal space.

He added that cleaning staff should be regarded as frontliners as their roles in keeping the environment clean and safe could not be over-emphasized and that they should be considered in the payment of the government approved minimum wage for workers nationwide.

Ayeye explained that to ensure international best practices, CPAN is developing Diploma and Certificate Courses for its members, build the National Cleaning Standards for cleaning services nationwide and partner with the federal government on the clean up Nigeria initiative which falls under the WASH Programme.

Vice President of CPAN, Bisola Runsewe announced that to mark this year’s World Environment Day, the Association would be launching its Clean Up, Green Up Crusade in partnership with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA which is focused on cleaning the environment through the use of recycling.

According to Runsewe, the crusade would help tackle flooding caused by poor waste disposal and management, reduce defects caused by chemical plastic, create more job opportunities, increase revenue generation, and ensure manufacturing and conservation of valuable resources in the sector.

She also highlighted CPAN’s role in achieving a cleaner and Greener society to include ensuring detailed cleaning and sanitation standards, development of biodegradable and eco-friendly cleaning products, educate the public on the need for recycle and sorting of waste from the source, by using colour coded bins and bags among others.

Also, Secretary of CPAN’s Committee on 2021 World Environment Day, Inara George said the Association is in support of the suspension of the monthly sanitation day by the Lagos State Government, adding that cleaning should not be limited to just a day in the month, but rather a daily habit so as to promote healthy living.

Cleaning Practitioners Association of Nigeria, CPAN is the umbrella body for providers of cleaning and allied services in Nigeria for a hygiene environment.