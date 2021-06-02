By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, have arrested Mutiu Abdulrasheed, a 40-year-old herbalist for selling human parts.

The suspect was arrested in the midnight on Saturday and paraded by Amotekun operatives on Tuesday.

Oyo Amotekun commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju said that the Abdulrasheed, belongs to a gang that specialised in obtaining human body parts by killing or exhuming fresh corpse.

Col. Olayinka said they cut these body into pieces and sell them.

Exhibits recovered from him included a human skull, human bones, severed hand, locally-made guns, cutlasses, charms and amulets.

The Amotekun chief disclosed that they had been on Abdulrasheed’s trail for months and engaged a young man as a mole before they were able to arrest him.

The commandant stated further that another suspect, known as Baba Ishola, is currently at large after he became suspicious that Abdulrasheed had been arrested.

Col. Olayinka said the suspect would be transferred to the state police command for further investigation.

The 40-year-old suspect, Abdulrasheed who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune said he had never killed anybody before but confessed to exhuming dead bodies.

He said that he learnt about corpse exhumation from his master under whom he trained as a herbalist in Apomu, Osun State.