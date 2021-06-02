By Nimot Sulaimon

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing an agency for senior citizens (elderly people above 70 years).

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group noted that this is a novel idea that has come at the right time.

Meanwhile, the centre to be known as the National Senior Citizens Centre has a 12-member board headed by a Director-General to oversee its activities.

“To realise the objectives of establishing the Centre, the President also approved the constitution of persons of proven integrity drawn from relevant Ministries and organisations.

Recall that the National Senior Citizens Centre Act was passed into law in 2017 with a mandate to provide adequate social services to cater for the quality of lives of our senior citizens.

“The agency will cater for the needs of the elderly in the country, especially in the areas of healthcare, provision of housing, feeding, adequate social services, education, and pension”.

BMO noted that this is the first time in the history of Nigeria that the Federal Government is paying attention to the needs of the country’s elderly.

They also acknowledged the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari to make life easier for the senior citizens, as this is the right step in the right direction.