By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for warning that he would shock those who want to bring his government down.

President Buhari on Tuesday responded strongly to violence being witnessed across the country and the destruction of government’s assets.

The strong words used by the president has drawn wide condemnation as the singer joined her voice with other Nigerians to caution the President on Wednesday.

Alade in her reaction, asked the President to focus more on the people who are suffering.

She held that such a statement should not come from the number one man in the country.

“Ah! Your administration is made up of people! People that feel neglected, unsafe, hungry, hopeless! Maybe a part of them feel you will tactically end the unrest in the nation but this tweet that focuses on administration instead of ACTUAL CITIZENS; is an error, capital Fail,” she said.

