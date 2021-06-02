By Mohammed Tijjani

Mr Umar Muri, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State, says his command will provide adequate security during the local councils election, scheduled for June 5, 2021.

Muri gave the assurance when the Chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM), Alhaji Ibrahim Sambo, paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He said in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, that the visit was to seek collaboration from the police during the polls.

The commissioner assured the chairman of the command’s readiness to ensure adequate security before, during and after the election.

He said that the command will protect the electoral process, ensure the sanctity of the elections and provide a level-playing ground to all participants in the vote.

Meanwhile, the CP also received the newly-posted Commander, 1 Division Army Garrison, Kaduna, Brig.-Gen. Uriah Opuene, who came calling.

He said the command has cordial working relationship with the military in the state and assured the garrison commander that the bond will be strengthened, especially in intelligence sharing.

“We will also ensure good working synergy from the grassroots with a view to curtailing security challenges in the state,” the commissioner added.

Earlier, Opuene said that the visit was to familiarise himself with the command and seek for collaboration, synergy and intelligence sharing between the police and the military.

He said that the military recognises the vital role of the police in internal security matters and therefore there is the need to work together to achieve peace and security.