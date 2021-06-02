By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP),in Edo state, has confirmed the suspension of its chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

The party in a statement Wednesday morning by its publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the decision to suspend Aziegbemi was taken at the meeting of the state working committee, by two-thirds of the members.

Aziegbemi was accused of gross misconduct, brewing unnecessary tension and causing disunity among its members.

“At a State Working Committee meeting that held at the state party secretariat on Tuesday, 1 June 2021, two thirds majority of members resolved in a motion that the state chairman Dr Tony Aziegbemi should step aside and therefore suspended from his position and Hon. Harrison Omagbon, the State Deputy Chairman, will act in his place until the determination of the allegations levelled against him.

“An Investigative Committee is hereby set up, headed by the State Legal Adviser Barr. Arthur Esene, and is mandated to report back to the Working Committee within one week.

“Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Linsdale Tes Sorae (State Woman Leader) and Dr. Wilson Imongan (State Auditor).

Amongst the allegations, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi was accused of gross misconduct by brewing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state in a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute,” he said.

The party noted that, as hard as the decision is, it is designed to bring sanity back to the party.

“It would be like ignoring the elephant in the room if we ignore this macabre dance as Edo people have watched in utter amazement and disappointment how Dr Tony Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and unfortunately too, his inactions in the management of the affairs of the party.

“We are a very disciplined party and pride ourselves as organised and focused on service delivery to our teeming supporters and of course Edo people,” Nehikhare added.

The party urged its members and supporters to remain calm as it embarks on the self-cleansing exercise.