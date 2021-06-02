Olawale Olokode, the Osun State Commissioner of Police has said that the October 2020 EndSARS protest has given hoodlums the effrontery to attack police formations and officers across the country.

The Osun State police commissioner said this in a radio interview programme in Osogbo on Tuesday.

CP Olokode said the hoodlums are now emboldened to dare security officials whether or not they are in uniform or carry arms.

“Some members of the public that are bad (hoodlums) are now emboldened to face any uniform agent, be it military or police, irrespective, whether they are carrying arms or not.

“The action of these hoodlums is at the expense of their lives because the Inspector General of Police has given the directive that police officers should also protect their own lives when under attack.

“Look at the EndSARS saga when people confronted the police, killed and destroyed police facilities.

“Those that want to attack or vent their anger on the police should think twice now because officers have been instructed to protect their lives as their lives are also important too.

“The IG has also said we should not fold our hands and be killed by attacking hoodlums.” he said.

CP Olokode also revealed that Police stations, barracks, and offices have been fortified in Osun State and security architecture has been strengthened and increased in the state.

He explained that the police was established to detect and prevent crimes, adding that his officers are constantly undergoing training in the aspect of handling firearms, so as to serve and protect law-abiding citizens in the state.

