Fayose mocks Buhari over Twitter's deletion of his sensitive tweet

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari following Twitter’s deletion of his sensitive tweet on Nigerian Civil War.

Buhari had on Tuesday when he met with INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Reacting to Twitter’s deletion of Buhari’s tweet, Fayose mocked: “When is Mr President Buhari using his power as Commander-in-chief to “show Twitter pepper” for deleting his tweets? Or Twitter will just delete our President’s tweets just like that and there won’t be consequences?”

The former governor added: “Nigeria is boiling everywhere and all that the President can do is to be threatening genocide up and down.

“Now that Twitter has dealt with our almighty President Buhari, won’t he “deal” with Twitter too?

Like Trump, like Buhari.”

He said it was obvious that those exercising Buhari’s powers for him did not know when and where to stop their power-madness.

“Regrettable, Twitter may not know that the President isn’t the one operating the handle. Can he operates Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?

“A president who cannot address his own people in time of crisis can certainly not be the one tweeting on the crisis.

Twitter should rather hold Garba Shehu, Lie Mohammad and co accountable,” he tweeted.