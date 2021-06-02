By Daniels Ekugo

It was an evening of unbridled entertainment and fun as CMC Connect hosted media personalities to a live viewing of the UEFA Champions League final match.

CMC Connect Limited, a leading perception management firm, treated media personalities to a live viewing of the Saturday, May 29 UEFA Champions League final match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC, at the company’s office in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

According to CMC Connect, the event was put together to celebrate media personalities who have remained steadfast in their duties, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous year.

Sponsored by Airtel Nigeria and supported by Leadway Assurance, Nigerian Breweries and Tolaram Group, the event was held in an exciting football-themed ambience, where guests were able to unwind and network while decked out in jerseys of their favorite football clubs.

Speaking at the event, GMD, CMC Connect Limited and President, African Public Relations Association (APRA), Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, stated that the company is always delighted to create avenues and platforms to celebrate Nigerian media personalities, as they play a pivotal role in society as gatekeepers of information.

“Coming out of COVID-19, we thought it would be fitting to create an avenue for media personalities to unwind, let their hair down and have some good old fun in an ambience filled with music, good food and drinks while they network, bond and watch the UEFA Champions League final.

“The role the media plays in society cannot be overstated and as a company, CMC Connect is always happy to support and celebrate these esteemed gatekeepers of information who have remained resolute in educating the public about events and issues and how they affect their lives”, he stated.

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, who was also present at the event went on to reiterate the important roles of journalists in society, thanking them for their conscientiousness and diligence in their duties.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our media friends for your unwavering support. This is one of our ways of expressing appreciation for all that you do, not only for entities like ours but society at large.

“A well-informed society is a progressing society, and we have you all to thank for that. Airtel Nigeria remains committed to supporting avenues to celebrate the Nigerian media”, he averred.