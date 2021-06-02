A group, Vanguard for Peace and National Development, has spoken in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to crush separatist groups in the country.
The Executive Director of the Group, Mr Ahmed Tijani, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, commended the president for his stance on the agitation
Tijani also enjoined the government to probe alleged alliances between some highly placed politicians with managers of various security agencies in the country.
According to him, Buhari’s zero tolerance for the activities of proscribed groups was evident in the President’s resolve to ensure Nigeria remains an indivisible entity.
He said that it had become imperative to investigate deeper true identities of some high-ranking security officers and politicians with proscribed groups.
“We are equally privy to series of secret meetings between some politicians and managers of security outfits in the country.
“As a group of patriots, we cannot afford to keep mute when these types of issues come up,” Tijani said.
He said that anything built on falsehood does not stand the test of time, urging Buhari to ensure that truth and loyalty were upheld within security agencies. (NAN
Piece of crap. When a Govt doesn’t have any plans ,strategy and the love for everyone , you will have issues. We all know that Buhari is a bigoted ethnic jingoistic. Remember when he said 97% vs 5% even though his math is fuzzy but we know what he meant. Buhari hates Southerners especially Igbos and non muslims
Buhari in 1984 as a.Coupist leader and head of state voted against Nigeria at OAU meeting because Nigeria representative was Ambassador Onu an Educated Igboman. He Buhari said he is a Muslim and Onu is Christian and that he can never vote for a Christian. The good news is that this is not 1967 or 1980. Things have changed and Bubari will not defeat the Igbos because it will not be a conventional warfare, Igbos and many Southerners will join the war in a guerrilla force. Buhari and his Islamic Army have not defeated Boko Haram for over 10 years. A good and a sincere leader will always want to dialogue to find solutions but Buhari lacks the wisdom to understand that. This is no more Mohammed and Jihad, you cannot conquer anyone or anything anymore.