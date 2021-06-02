Retired AIG Christopher Dega killed in Jos

Retired AIG Christopher Dega killed in Jos

Retired AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd), Senior Special Assistant on security to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has been shot dead.

Multiple reports said Dega was attacked on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau capital.

His assailants reportedly shot him several times in the chest.

Dega, from Katsina Ala, was a former Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States.

*More to follow