Retired AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd), Senior Special Assistant on security to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has been shot dead.
Multiple reports said Dega was attacked on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau capital.
His assailants reportedly shot him several times in the chest.
Dega, from Katsina Ala, was a former Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States.
ICHEOKU says the same people who killed Gulak also killed Dega. it is a Fulani terror squad akin to the Abacha killer squad that wasted Kudirat Abiola and a host of many others. Things will soon get very ugly in Nigeria and 2022 will be very disastrous indeed such that 2023 election might not hold, with Buhari elongating his term in office. Many prominent Nigerians will be murdered going forward and the government is behind it, admitted Buhari himself might not be in the know of what has been planned and gradually being orchestrated by some evil appointees in his government. He needs to reboot his government by firing everybody working for him in Aso Rock. It is going to get really very ugly. be prepared and remain afraid. It is sad,