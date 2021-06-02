Interswitch Group has announced that the registration for the InterswitchSPAK 3.0 National Science competition has been extended till Saturday, June 5.

Parents, guardians and secondary school administrators are hereby advised to utilise the extended registration window to get their best science students in Grade 11 or Senior Secondary 2 (SS2) for the competition

to register on the InterswitchSPAK portal.

InterswitchSPAK is an annual pan-African competition aimed at re-igniting and incentivizing the study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects among secondary school students.

For registration, each school is required to present its best science students in SS2. Each school can register a minimum of six (6) and a maximum of ten (10) students.

However, for mixed schools, at least two female students must be among the selected students.

Every registered student will participate in the qualifying examination online, from their schools, homes or any

convenient space.

The top 81 students will proceed to the finale to battle for the crown of Nigeria’s Best Science Student.

Schools that want to register their best science students are required to visit www.interswitchspak.com/ to commence registration.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the qualifying examination for this edition will be conducted online, there are options to pick from between Sunday, June 6 till Tuesday, June 8, 2021, any time between 8 am to 6 pm. Demo materials are also available on the examination portal link which will be shared with qualified candidates only.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch, stated that the competition is returning after the one-year hiatus and it was only logical to extend the registration period to give another opportunity to students and schools who would love to participate in the competition however couldn’t meet up with the initial timeline.

Despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic, she encouraged more girls to participate in this third

edition of the ongoing registration.

Eromosele said: “This year, we are quite excited about this edition. Following the long hiatus caused by COVID-19, we trust that there will be increased participation in this competition.

”There has been an increase in the number of girls participating in the competition. Our commitment at Interswitch is to continually inculcate knowledge, aptitude and confidence, with a focus on improving the standard of education in Nigeria.”

She encouraged teachers, school administrators, parents and guardians to ensure their students are registered. She also encouraged the students to take hold of this opportunity to pursue their dreams.

The coveted prize is N12.5 million worth of university scholarship for the top three winners. The first prize winner gets an N7.5 million tertiary scholarship spread over 5 years, a laptop and monthly stipends.

While the second prize is N4 million spread over 3 years and a laptop and the third prize is N1 million for 1 year.

The last edition saw Oyindamola Aje, a 16-year-old student of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerging as the winner, while the duo of 15-year-old Oluwatobi Ojo and Onyekachi Madumere (both of Apt Scholar Universal College, Ogun State) came second and third, respectively.

With the extension, the InterswitchSPAK 3.0 registration portal will close on Saturday, June 5, 2021.