Social media giant, Twitter has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets on Biafra Civil War, seen by people as disparaging the Igbo.

Buhari’s tweet that was deleted by Twitter, was posted on Tuesday.

It reads: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

But Twitter after deleting the tweet, said it violated its rule.

However, Buhari’s statement had elicited sharp criticism from the public. The statement was seen by many as disparaging the Igbo.

Buhari had on Tuesday vowed to shock all those agitating for breakup of Nigeria when he hosted INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in Abuja.

“I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail,” President Buhari said. “Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”

Buhari recalled that he visited all the 36 states of the country before the 2019 election, “and majority of the people believed me, and the election proved it.” He promised to continue leading the country in accordance with Constitutional provisions.

