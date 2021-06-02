By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 197 lives and property worth N75 million in 68 incidents recorded in the state in May.

Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, gave the figures in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

He, however, said that 22 lives were lost and properties worth N22.9 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 83 rescue calls and 14 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.

The PRO also urged parents to stop their wards’ from swimming in open water and playing near Groundwater Wells.