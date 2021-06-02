By Nimot Sulaimon

Senate President Ahmad Lawan heartily congratulated Mustapha Isa on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

This is contained in a press statement released by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser(Media) to the Senate President.

Lawan also congratulated other members of the Executive of the Guild of Editors who were newly elected or re-elected on Tuesday by their fellow editors.

He praised the NGE for the success of the biennial convention in Kano and the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections is a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs.

”You, therefore, deserve plaudits for living up to the high expectations that society has of you as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“In that light, I enjoin you to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as you discharge your critical role of gatekeeping in your various media organisations.

“Also the Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical period of our national development,” Lawan says.

Thereafter, Lawan wished the new executive a successful tenure.