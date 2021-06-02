By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has called on the Federal government to meet and dialogue with Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu agitating for Oduduwa and Biafra Republics.

The former presidential candidate made the call on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

Moghalu during the show said both agitators feel marginalized and are only seeking justice.

“I think that the government should be able to invite, whether it is IPOB or Sunday Igboho, all the secessionists; invite them to the table,” he said.

Moghalu also decried proscribing the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) group spearheading the creation of an independent Biafra nation.

He, however, noted that the IPOB is agitating in a wrong way but cautioned that the group should not be called a terrorist group.

“They are essentially political agitators. You can call them terrorists. That is your own prerogative but we know what terrorism means in reality. Boko Haram are terrorists. We know that” he added.

“When people begin political agitations and we very easily throw terrorism at them just because they are mouthing off and speaking in a language that nobody likes or insulting their fellow citizens. That is their way of handling this type of thing.

“Can we address the agitations? Don’t be afraid to address the core reasons behind the agitation because they are crying out for justice. They feel marginalized. What is wrong with addressing those issues?”

Agitation for secession has become widespread in the country with Sunday Igboho leading the call for the South West and Nnamdi Kanu for the South East.